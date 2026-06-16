Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Royals On June 16

Griffin is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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