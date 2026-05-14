Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Reds On May 14
Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Griffin has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Griffin is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.