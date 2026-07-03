Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Pirates On July 3

Griffin is 8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.