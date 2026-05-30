Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Padres On May 30

Griffin is 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.