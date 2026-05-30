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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Padres On May 30

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

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