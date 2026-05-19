Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Mets On May 19

Griffin is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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