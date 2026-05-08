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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Marlins On May 8

Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Griffin has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Griffin is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

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