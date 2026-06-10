Foster Griffin And Nationals Square Off Against Giants On June 10
Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Griffin has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Griffin is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.