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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 6

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Griffin is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

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