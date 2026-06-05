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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 5

Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Griffin has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Griffin is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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