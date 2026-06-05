Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 5

Griffin is 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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