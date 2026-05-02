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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Brewers On May 2

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has -168 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

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