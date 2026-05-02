Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Brewers On May 2

Griffin is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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