Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Braves On May 24

Griffin is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.