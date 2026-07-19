FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Athletics On July 19

Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News