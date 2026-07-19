Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Athletics On July 19

Griffin is 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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