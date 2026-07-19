Foster Griffin And Nationals Face Athletics On July 19
Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Griffin is 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.