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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Astros On July 8

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Griffin has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Griffin is 9-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

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