Foster Griffin And Nationals Take On Astros On July 8

Griffin is 9-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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