Foster Griffin And Guardians Take On Tigers On Aug. 12

Griffin is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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