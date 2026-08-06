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Foster Griffin
Cleveland Guardians

Foster Griffin

Cleveland Guardians • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 6

Foster Griffin will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Mets at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Griffin has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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