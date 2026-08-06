Foster Griffin And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 6

Griffin is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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