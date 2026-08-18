Foster Griffin And Guardians Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 18

Griffin is 13-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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