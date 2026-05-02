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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against White Sox On May 2

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .270 BA, .343 OBP and .322 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 12 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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