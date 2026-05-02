Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against White Sox On May 2

Tatis is hitting for a .270 BA, .343 OBP and .322 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 12 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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