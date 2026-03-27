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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Tigers On March 27

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis had a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 111 runs. In 691 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 71 runs. Tatis recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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