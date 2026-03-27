Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Tigers On March 27

Tatis had a .268 BA, .368 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .814 and he scored 111 runs. In 691 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 71 runs. Tatis recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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