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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Royals On July 19

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 46 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 37 runs. Tatis has recorded 24 steals on 33 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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