Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Royals On July 18

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .343 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 45 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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