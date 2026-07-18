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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Royals On July 18

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .343 OBP and .377 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 45 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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