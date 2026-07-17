Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Royals On July 17

Tatis is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 45 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Blue Jays) he went 0 for 4.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (3-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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