Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Rockies On April 9

Tatis is hitting for a .196 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jimmy Herget takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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