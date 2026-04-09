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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Rockies On April 9

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .196 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jimmy Herget takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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