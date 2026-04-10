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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rockies On April 10

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .204 BA, .293 OBP and .265 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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