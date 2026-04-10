Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rockies On April 10

Tatis is hitting for a .204 BA, .293 OBP and .265 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

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