Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Reds On June 8

Tatis is hitting for a .273 BA, .342 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 23 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 19 runs. Tatis has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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