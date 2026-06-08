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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Reds On June 8

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .273 BA, .342 OBP and .328 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 23 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 19 runs. Tatis has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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