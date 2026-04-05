Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Red Sox On April 5

Tatis is hitting for a .200 BA, .294 OBP and .267 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Ranger Suarez (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.