Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Red Sox On April 4

Tatis is hitting for a .200 BA, .310 OBP and .240 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.

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