Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Red Sox On April 3

Tatis is hitting for a .238 BA, .360 OBP and .286 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Sonny Gray (0-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

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