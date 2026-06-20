Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Rangers On June 20

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .346 OBP and .348 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 29 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (4-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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