Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rangers On June 19

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .348 OBP and .353 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 28 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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