Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Pirates On Aug. 26

Tatis is hitting for a .287 BA, .357 OBP and .449 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 75 runs. In 578 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Tatis has recorded 30 steals on 43 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.