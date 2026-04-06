Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Pirates On April 6

Tatis is hitting for a .212 BA, .308 OBP and .303 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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