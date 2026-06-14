Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Orioles On June 14

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .346 OBP and .347 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 27 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 22 runs. Tatis has recorded 16 steals on 24 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (3-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.