Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Orioles On June 13

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .345 OBP and .345 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 26 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 22 runs. Tatis has recorded 16 steals on 24 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and five strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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