Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Nationals On May 30

Tatis is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 17 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (6-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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