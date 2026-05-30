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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Nationals On May 30

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Tatis has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .268 BA, .345 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 17 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (6-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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