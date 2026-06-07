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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mets On June 7

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .325 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 23 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 19 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Huascar Brazoban (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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