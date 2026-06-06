Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Mets On June 6

Tatis is hitting for a .270 BA, .338 OBP and .322 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 23 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.

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