FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Mets On June 6

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .270 BA, .338 OBP and .322 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 23 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News