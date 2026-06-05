Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mets On June 5

Tatis is hitting for a .270 BA, .340 OBP and .323 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 23 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Christian Scott (1-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.

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