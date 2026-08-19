Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Mets On Aug. 19

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .353 OBP and .432 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 71 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 41 attempts. In his last game, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.57 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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