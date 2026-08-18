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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mets On Aug. 18

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .352 OBP and .420 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 69 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 41 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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