Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mets On Aug. 18

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .352 OBP and .420 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 69 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 41 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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