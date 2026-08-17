Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Mets On Aug. 17

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .355 OBP and .423 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 69 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 41 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Guardians.

Nolan McLean (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.

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