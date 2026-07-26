Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Marlins On July 26

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 53 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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