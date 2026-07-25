Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Marlins On July 25
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .351 OBP and .402 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 52 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Eury Perez (5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.