Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Marlins On July 24

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .353 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 52 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Marlins have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.