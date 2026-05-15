Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mariners On May 15

Tatis is hitting for a .244 BA, .318 OBP and .288 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 15 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (3-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.