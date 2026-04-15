Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mariners On April 15

Tatis is hitting for a .242 BA, .316 OBP and .303 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.