Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 16

Tatis is hitting for a .279 BA, .354 OBP and .423 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 69 runs. In 537 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 41 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.

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