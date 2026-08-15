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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Guardians On Aug. 15

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .353 OBP and .425 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 68 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 40 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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