Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Guardians On Aug. 15

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .353 OBP and .425 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 68 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 40 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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