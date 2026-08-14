Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 14

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .353 OBP and .420 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 67 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Tatis has recorded 28 steals on 40 attempts. In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Brewers.

Gavin Williams (11-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.