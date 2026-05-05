Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Giants On May 5

Tatis is hitting for a .252 BA, .324 OBP and .301 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.