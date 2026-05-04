Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Giants On May 4

Tatis is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .311 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 12 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tatis has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Trevor McDonald will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

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